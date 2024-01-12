en English
Disaster

Colorado Supreme Court Building Suffers $35 Million Damage in Fire Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Colorado Supreme Court Building Suffers $35 Million Damage in Fire Incident

In the heart of Denver, the Colorado Supreme Court building stands as a symbol of justice, its imposing facade a testament to the rule of law. But on January 2nd, the edifice was dealt a severe blow – not in the form of a legal challenge, but a physical one. A man, later identified as Brandon Olsen, broke into the building and set a fire on the 7th floor, triggering the sprinkler system and causing extensive flooding. The damage to the building is estimated to be around $35 million.

The Aftermath and Consequences

Following the incident, the building that houses the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on the 6th and 7th floors and the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel on the 5th floor has been designated a disaster recovery site. These offices will require substantial rebuilding and are expected to be closed for approximately 12 months. Other state agencies on the 3rd and 4th floors have also experienced significant damage.

The man also sprayed extinguishing foam, which spread through the HVAC system, and the building’s health is currently being assessed for air quality. In the wake of the incident, the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center, which houses the Supreme Court and other legal agencies, has been temporarily closed, with no one allowed inside due to safety concerns.

Financial Implications and Continuity of Operations

State Court Administrator Steven Vasconcellos has been vocal about his optimism that the repair costs would not impact the state budget, stating that insurance companies would cover the expenses. Despite the extensive damage and the temporary closure, no critical records were lost in the incident. The Supreme Court and Court of Appeals will continue to function as scheduled, ensuring that the wheels of justice continue to turn.

The Incident and Arrest

The suspect, Brandon Olsen was arrested on charges of robbery, burglary, and arson after a series of events that included a car crash and a confrontation with a security guard. Chief Justice Brian Boatright indicated that the attack was a random act and not politically motivated, despite recent political tensions involving the Supreme Court and former President Donald Trump.

Disaster Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

