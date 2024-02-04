Colorado State Patrol Sounds the Alarm on Perils of Speeding

In an era where the need for speed seems to be the norm, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a stark warning: driving even a few miles per hour over the speed limit can lead to dire consequences. The CSP's alert comes against a backdrop of escalating traffic accidents, some fatal, tied to speeding. The patrol's clarion call is aimed at curbing the dangerous normalization of overspeeding and aggressive driving behaviors.

Speeding: A Risk Not Worth Taking

While many motorists may view driving 5 or 10 mph over the speed limit as benign, the CSP is unequivocal: speed limits are there for a reason. They are tailored to ensure that drivers have sufficient time to react and brake in case of sudden changes in traffic. The CSP's data paints a grim picture of the hazards of overspeeding, with it being the chief contributor in 685 out of 2,860 fatal and injury-inflicting crashes that they probed last year.

More Than Just a Ticket

Speeding is not just about incurring a ticket; it's about life and death. The CSP cautions that speeding not only expands the distance traveled before stopping but also dramatically escalates the likelihood of severe injury or a fatal crash. The cold mathematics of speeding is simple: the faster you go, the harder you hit, the higher the chances of a catastrophe.

The Clear Message: No Speed Above the Limit is Safe

Addressing the frequent inquiry about how much over the speed limit one can drive before being pulled over, the CSP is categorical: any speed over the posted limit is speeding and could lead to a citation. The patrol's message is clear and direct: there is no safe speed above the limit. As part of their robust efforts to enforce this, state troopers are intensifying patrols on highways and employing aircraft operations to scrutinize speeding, while also ticketing those who do not adjust their speed to perilous weather conditions such as wet, snowy, or icy roads.