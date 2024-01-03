en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Colorado Springs Ushers in New Year with Tree Recycling and Community Events

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Colorado Springs Ushers in New Year with Tree Recycling and Community Events

Colorado Springs is transforming post-Christmas clean-ups into an environmental boon and a community aid. The TreeCycle program, a local initiative that turns Christmas trees into mulch, is providing a greener alternative for residents to dispose of their holiday decorations. The initiative further encourages a minimum donation of $5 per tree, with proceeds directed to local nonprofits.

Green Disposal and Community Support

On January 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., residents can drop off their trees at the Baptist Road Trailhead. The initiative requires that donors strip their trees of any decorations, stands, and spikes before drop-off. The site, however, does not accept any other form of tree debris.

For those unable to make it during the designated hours, Rocky Top Resources offers an extended window. From January 3-13 and 16-31, the resource management company will accept trees on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Celebration of New Beginnings

Amidst the environmental initiatives, the city is also gearing up for a celebration of new beginnings. On January 5, 3 Hundred Days Distilling, a local distillery, is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will feature samples of six new flavors, inviting residents to partake in the tasting at their location.

Supporting Parenting Journeys

In an effort to foster community support for new and expectant parents, a new breastfeeding support group has been scheduled to meet on January 11. Organized by Homestead Direct Primary Care, the gathering will be a La Leche League meeting, offering peer support to pregnant or nursing individuals and their partners. The meeting will engage participants in discussions related to breastfeeding, chestfeeding, human milk feeding, and other parenting concerns.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice

By Nimrah Khatoon

Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters

By Dil Bar Irshad

Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Gen Z's Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical Interaction and Focus on Price

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity ...
@Politics · 1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity ...
heart comment 0
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church

By Nitish Verma

Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
North Parish Church in North Andover Faces Restoration: A Quest for Preservation

By BNN Correspondents

North Parish Church in North Andover Faces Restoration: A Quest for Preservation
MassDOT Plans $35 Million Route 114 Corridor Improvement to Combat Flooding and Traffic

By Salman Akhtar

MassDOT Plans $35 Million Route 114 Corridor Improvement to Combat Flooding and Traffic
Davenport Companies’ Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation

By Israel Ojoko

Davenport Companies' Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
11 seconds
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
15 seconds
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
19 seconds
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
32 seconds
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
49 seconds
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
1 min
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
1 min
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
2 mins
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app