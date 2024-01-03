Colorado Springs Ushers in New Year with Tree Recycling and Community Events

Colorado Springs is transforming post-Christmas clean-ups into an environmental boon and a community aid. The TreeCycle program, a local initiative that turns Christmas trees into mulch, is providing a greener alternative for residents to dispose of their holiday decorations. The initiative further encourages a minimum donation of $5 per tree, with proceeds directed to local nonprofits.

Green Disposal and Community Support

On January 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., residents can drop off their trees at the Baptist Road Trailhead. The initiative requires that donors strip their trees of any decorations, stands, and spikes before drop-off. The site, however, does not accept any other form of tree debris.

For those unable to make it during the designated hours, Rocky Top Resources offers an extended window. From January 3-13 and 16-31, the resource management company will accept trees on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Celebration of New Beginnings

Amidst the environmental initiatives, the city is also gearing up for a celebration of new beginnings. On January 5, 3 Hundred Days Distilling, a local distillery, is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will feature samples of six new flavors, inviting residents to partake in the tasting at their location.

Supporting Parenting Journeys

In an effort to foster community support for new and expectant parents, a new breastfeeding support group has been scheduled to meet on January 11. Organized by Homestead Direct Primary Care, the gathering will be a La Leche League meeting, offering peer support to pregnant or nursing individuals and their partners. The meeting will engage participants in discussions related to breastfeeding, chestfeeding, human milk feeding, and other parenting concerns.