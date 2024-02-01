Colorado Springs to Develop Official Trailhead at Austin Bluffs Open Space

Residents and frequent visitors of Austin Bluffs Open Space in Colorado Springs will soon witness the transformation of the area into a safer and more efficient recreational space. The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department of the city is stepping up to formalize an official trailhead, replacing the unofficial lot that previously served as the main gateway to the open space and the renowned Pulpit Rock.

Improving Parking Efficiency

The project, set to commence on February 5, primarily aims to enhance parking efficiency. The initial phase of construction will see the development of a level gravel parking area with over 50 spaces. This is a significant upgrade from the informal lot situated north of the University of Colorado Springs on North Nevada Avenue, which often proved inadequate for the number of visitors. This move is expected to reduce instances of vehicles being parked in native areas, thereby protecting the sensitive environment surrounding the open space.

Additional Amenities for a Safe Recreational Experience

But the upgrade is not just about parking. The department plans to install a trail map and kiosk, among other amenities, ensuring visitors have all the necessary information at their fingertips for a safe and enjoyable recreational experience. The project aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2020 Austin Bluffs Open Space Master and Management Plan, reinforcing the city's commitment to preserving and enhancing its natural spaces.

A Two-Phase Development

The development of the trailhead is planned in two phases. The first phase is solely focused on the gravel lot and its immediate surroundings, with completion expected by the end of February. The second phase is subject to the availability of funds and will include a paved parking lot with 100 spaces, a trailhead plaza, and improvements to the drainage system. The entire project is slated for completion by April, weather permitting.

As construction gets underway, the existing parking lot will be temporarily closed. However, the department has arranged for an alternative informal trailhead at 6411 North Nevada Avenue to ensure uninterrupted access to the open space during this period. This considerate measure underscores the city's commitment to maintaining the recreational charm of the open space while striving for necessary improvements.