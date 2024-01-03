Colorado Springs Nonprofits Seek Urgent Volunteer Support

In the idyllic Pikes Peak region of Colorado Springs, a call to arms is echoing from the heart of its nonprofit organizations. The urgency? A dire need for volunteers to fuel their missions. Two such organizations, The Resource Exchange (TRE) and the American Red Cross, are desperately seeking help.

A Respite for Parents

The Resource Exchange, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities, is in need of volunteers for their ‘Break Time’ program. This remarkable initiative extends a much-needed respite to parents of children and young adults with special needs. The demand? High. TRE estimates a requirement of 250 volunteers each month to ensure these events can take place. Without this support, these families would be left without the vital break they depend on.

Playtime – A Mutual Joy

But this isn’t just about giving parents a break. Volunteers in the ‘Break Time’ program engage in one-on-one playtime with children for approximately four hours. This is not a one-sided benefit. The joy is mutual. The smiles, laughter, and genuine happiness radiating from both the child and volunteer are evidence of the profound impact this program has.

Aiding in Emergencies

Another organization sending out a call for help is the American Red Cross in Colorado Springs. Their operations, especially during emergencies such as house fires, lean heavily on volunteers who make up 90% of their workforce. With winter upon us, the need is only magnified. Thea Wasche, a long-time volunteer, speaks highly of the gratifying nature of this work and emphasizes the critical need for volunteers during this season.

New Year, New Opportunities

As the New Year looms, individuals considering volunteering as part of their resolutions have a wealth of opportunities to explore. Both TRE and the Red Cross offer training and flexible scheduling for volunteers. Signing up online to contribute to the community is simple. The article encourages all to consider these opportunities, as the need is urgent and the reward, invaluable.