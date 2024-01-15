Colorado Springs Honors MLK in Sub-Zero Temperatures: A Testament to Resolve and Unity

A Day of Recognition and Resolve

Advertisment

In the brisk, bone-chilling cold of Colorado Springs, the spirit of unity and perseverance blazed bright. An estimated 500 residents, along with community and civic leaders, braved sub-zero temperatures to attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day All Peoples' Breakfast at Colorado College. This noble display of resolve was further amplified by 125 courageous souls who participated in the Unity March, traditionally held post-breakfast. Despite the biting cold, the march was not cancelled but rerouted to the Cornerstone Art Center on campus.

Kingian Non-Violence: A Beacon for Change

The breakfast event was more than a communal gathering. It was a celebration of Kingian Non-Violence, the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and an exploration of its transformative potential in our society. The theme of the event, 'Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Non-Violence,' served as a guiding beacon for the attendees. The keynote speaker elucidated on King's six principles and introduced a seventh: servanthood.

Fostering Dialogue, Celebrating Progress

The MLK Day event was not just about honoring the past, but also about acknowledging the present and envisioning the future. It was a day filled with meaningful dialogue, a celebration of King's enduring legacy, and a recognition of the continued work needed to realize his vision for a 'beloved community'. The event also marked a significant milestone for Colorado Springs with the recent election of its first Black mayor, Yemi Mobolade. His election was seen as a testament to the city's progress and a call to arms for continued efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.