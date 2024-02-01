Colorado Shortgrass Prairie at Heightened Drought Risk, New Study Reveals

In a recent study led by Colorado State University Professor Melinda Smith and co-author Kate Wilkins of the Denver Zoo, it was found that Colorado's shortgrass prairie and similar environments worldwide are at a heightened risk of drought-induced die-off compared to other grasslands. The study, which involved 173 researchers, used historic records and experimental structures to simulate extreme one-year drought conditions in various grasslands across six continents.

A Greater Loss Than Estimated

The findings, published in the Journal of the Academy of Sciences, revealed a 60% greater loss in plant growth due to extreme droughts than previously estimated. The shortgrass prairie, especially in eastern Colorado, was identified as one of the most vulnerable ecosystems. This vulnerability is attributed to its already arid environment and the sensitivity of blue grama grasses to diminished soil moisture.

Contrasting Resilience in Different Grasslands

On the other hand, the tallgrass prairies of Kansas, characterized by moister climates and greater soil moisture, showed more resilience to drought. The study also underlined the pivotal role of plant diversity in an ecosystem's resistance to drought.

Implications and Future Strategies

The study provides a stark reminder of the need for proactive management strategies to support grassland ecosystems, which are vital for activities such as livestock grazing. It suggests incorporating extreme drought scenarios into management plans to help mitigate impacts and facilitate recovery after a drought. The research aims to aid in predicting climate change impacts and devising adaptation strategies.