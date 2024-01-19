Colorado Schools Rise to the Challenge of Increased Migrant Student Enrolment

At six years old, Jeremias Revete has journeyed over 2,000 miles, a distance many adults wouldn't dare to traverse. This brave youngster, along with his parents, Isneiberlis Revete and Andy Bello, migrated from Honduras to the United States, seeking better opportunities. Their destination: Denver, Colorado where Jeremias is now enrolled in Slater Elementary School in Lakewood. The Revete family's story mirrors a larger trend seen in Colorado schools during the 2023-2024 school year - a significant increase in student enrollments from Central and South America.

Adapting to the Rising Tide

Schools like Slater Elementary are rising to the challenge of this demographic shift by enhancing their support systems. Measures include hiring full-time ESL teaching positions and bilingual support staff to assist the rising number of newcomer students. The dedication and commitment of educators like Brooke Tolmachoff, a principal at Slater Elementary, are instrumental in facing the challenges and overcoming the difficulties that these families encounter in their new environment.

From Budget Adjustments to Building Trust

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, and Adams 12 are among the districts witnessing a significant surge in newcomer students. This shift has prompted critical adjustments in school budgets to accommodate the growing population and ensure they receive the necessary educational support. The Denver Public Schools Foundation has allocated over $1.6 million to assist the influx of more than 2,400 new students, a majority hailing from Venezuela. This funding is dedicated to hiring translators, bilingual classroom aides, and provisioning other resources vital for the support of the new arrivals.

However, schools are not just facing logistical challenges like sourcing classroom furniture. They are also tasked with building trust and providing support for these migrant families outside the educational sphere. Aiding this endeavor are community hubs, designed to help these families assimilate into their new surroundings.

Education: A Collective Endeavor

Colorado's education institutions are not just about imparting knowledge. They represent a collective endeavor to provide a safe, nurturing environment for all students, irrespective of their origins. By ensuring new students and their families get the support they need, these schools are helping to weave a new, diverse fabric of society, where every child has the chance to grow, learn, and thrive.