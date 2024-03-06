Colorado Proposes Legal Shield for Landowners in Recreational Use Statute Amendment

Four years after a federal court ordered a $7 million payment to a mountain biker injured on Air Force Academy grounds, Colorado legislators are revisiting the Colorado Recreational Use Statute (CRUS). The proposed amendment aims to better protect landowners from liability by refining conditions under which they can be held responsible for not warning recreational users of known dangers.

Advertisment

Background and Legal Battle

In 2019, the case of Nelson v. United States spotlighted the vulnerabilities in the CRUS, leading to a significant legal judgement against the Air Force Academy. The incident involved a mountain biker who sustained serious injuries due to a sinkhole on a trail within Academy property, sparking a lawsuit that culminated in a $7 million verdict. This case not only highlighted the potential liabilities for landowners under the current statute but also prompted closures of several recreational areas across Colorado, including popular hiking trails on privately owned lands.

Proposed Statutory Amendments

Advertisment

In response to the fallout from the Nelson case, Colorado lawmakers have introduced Bill SB24-058 aimed at amending the CRUS to offer clearer protections for landowners who permit recreational use of their land. The proposed amendment specifies conditions under which landowners would not be held liable for failing to warn about known dangers, provided they post appropriate signage at key access points. This initiative represents the third attempt to modify the statute since the Nelson verdict, with earlier efforts failing to gain legislative approval.

Implications for Landowners and Recreational Users

The proposed bill, while offering a potential legal shield for landowners, also underscores the importance of clear communication and due diligence in maintaining safety on properties used for recreational purposes. By setting specific requirements for signage, the amendment aims to balance the interests of landowners with those of the public seeking access to recreational areas. However, the bill's nuanced stipulations, including the definition of a 'primary access point' and the requirement to describe the dangerous condition accurately, highlight the complexities of managing liability and safety in recreational areas.

The ongoing legislative efforts to amend the CRUS reflect a broader dialogue about access to recreational spaces, landowner liability, and public safety.