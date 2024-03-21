Colorado Mom Sues School After Son in Wheelchair Suffers Severe Injuries Unsupervised

A Colorado mother has taken legal action against Adams 12 Five Star Schools District following a distressing incident involving her son, Esdras Cruz, at Rocky Mountain Elementary. Patricia Portillo Estrada alleges the school failed in its duty to supervise her son, leading to a severe accident that left him with broken legs and untreated for an entire school day.

Disturbing Incident Unfolds

On May 10, 2022, Esdras Cruz, a 12-year-old student with multiple disabilities, experienced a horrifying accident on his school's premises. Cruz, who relies on a wheelchair for mobility, was left unsupervised and lost control while navigating a ramp, resulting in bilateral fractures to both legs. Despite the obvious distress and injury, the incident was not reported by the school's staff, and Cruz's condition went unaddressed until his mother discovered his injuries at the end of the school day.

School's Response and Legal Action

The school's initial response to the incident was to deny any injuries occurred on its premises, attributing Cruz's pain to a fall out of bed – a claim later contradicted by their internal investigation. Estrada's lawsuit accuses the school of 'deliberate indifference' to her son's welfare and violations of his federally protected rights, highlighting that Cruz's Individualized Education Program (IEP) explicitly required constant supervision and assistance, which was neglected.

Implications and Outcomes

This lawsuit shines a light on the critical importance of adhering to IEPs and the duty of care schools owe to all students, especially those with significant disabilities. Estrada's legal action seeks not only justice for Esdras but also to ensure that schools adhere to federal laws designed to protect the rights and safety of disabled students. As the case progresses, it underscores the broader issue of school accountability in safeguarding the well-being of its students.