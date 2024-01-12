Colorado cuts down 1.5-1.8 billion single-use plastic bags in 2023: The power of a statewide fee

In a significant stride for environmental conservation, the state of Colorado has witnessed a dramatic reduction in the use of single-use plastic bags in 2023. The Eco-Cycle recycling center in Boulder estimates a reduction of 1.5 to 1.8 billion plastic bags, a figure that is expected to rise in 2024 as businesses expedite the phase-out of single-use plastic bags.

A Sustainable Shift

The statewide fee implemented on single-use plastic bags has been key to this environmental success story. This fee not only discourages the use of these contaminating agents but also fosters funding for green initiatives. These include the purchase of reusable bags for residents and the introduction of sustainable products for small businesses. This strategic approach has enabled cities like Denver and Colorado Springs to generate considerable revenue—$5 million and nearly $1 million respectively—for their special funds, signifying a positive change in consumer behavior towards reusable bags.

Plastic Bags: An Environmental Nemesis

Single-use plastic bags pose a significant environmental threat, particularly to Colorado’s rivers and streams. Randy Moorman, a representative from Eco-Cycle, underscores the fact that these bags cannot be fully recycled. This leads to ‘down-cycling’ into products such as decking or outdoor furniture, a process that still leaves a carbon footprint. Hence, the drastic reduction in their use is a crucial step towards mitigating environmental damage.

Beyond Bags: The Styrofoam Challenge

Colorado is not stopping at plastic bags. The state is also gearing up to phase out Styrofoam containers. While businesses are allowed to use up their current stock, further purchases of these non-biodegradable containers are prohibited. This move further fortifies Colorado’s commitment to environmental sustainability and paves the way for other states to follow suit.