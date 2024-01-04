en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Colorado Commission to Hold Hearing on Cemex Plant’s Permit Renewal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Colorado Commission to Hold Hearing on Cemex Plant’s Permit Renewal

In the upcoming agenda of Colorado’s environmental affairs, the Air Quality Control Commission prepares for an online public hearing. The focus of this hearing is the permit renewal for the Cemex cement plant situated near Lyons. This virtual hearing, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, encourages public participation and is accessible through a registration process via a provided link.

Advocacy Group Raises Concerns

The hearing was prompted by the Good Neighbors of Lyons, an advocacy group committed to residential welfare. The group ardently calls for the cement plant to strictly abide by the guidelines of the Clean Air Act. They propose that non-compliance should result in the plant’s closure, emphasizing the grave importance of air quality and the potential health implications of neglecting these standards.

Previous Opportunities for Public Involvement

Prior to the scheduled hearing, the state had opened an opportunity for written comments in November as part of the renewal process for Cemex’s Title V operating permit. This move was seen as an attempt to engage the public and offer a platform for those with concerns or insights regarding the plant’s operations and its environmental impact.

The Good Neighbors of Lyons Proposes Stricter Measures

The Good Neighbors of Lyons group suggests the permit should come with more stringent monitoring requirements. They argue for tighter conditions and advocate for harsher penalties in instances of failing to meet air quality standards. The advocacy group believes that these changes are necessary to hold companies accountable and protect the welfare of residents in the surrounding areas.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
An incident that unfolded on the streets of Grand Chute, Wisconsin, on a Wednesday afternoon has led to a fatality, casting a somber shadow over the town. A routine police response culminated in a tragic traffic accident, which took place around 2:10 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, in proximity to Fleet
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
Fire Engulfs Ririe Fire Station’s Auxiliary Building in Idaho
33 seconds ago
Fire Engulfs Ririe Fire Station’s Auxiliary Building in Idaho
MTA's High-tech Fare Gates: A Double-edged Sword for New York's Subway System
35 seconds ago
MTA's High-tech Fare Gates: A Double-edged Sword for New York's Subway System
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
15 seconds ago
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
California Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect
22 seconds ago
California Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect
Miami Homeless Man Charged with Molesting Minor during Christmas Eve gathering
29 seconds ago
Miami Homeless Man Charged with Molesting Minor during Christmas Eve gathering
Latest Headlines
World News
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
40 seconds
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
46 seconds
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
1 min
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
1 min
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
1 min
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
1 min
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
2 mins
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
Thatcher's Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain's Relationship with the EU
2 mins
Thatcher's Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain's Relationship with the EU
SEE International and Savie Health Unite to Open Vision Clinic in Santa Barbara County
2 mins
SEE International and Savie Health Unite to Open Vision Clinic in Santa Barbara County
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app