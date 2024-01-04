Colorado Commission to Hold Hearing on Cemex Plant’s Permit Renewal

In the upcoming agenda of Colorado’s environmental affairs, the Air Quality Control Commission prepares for an online public hearing. The focus of this hearing is the permit renewal for the Cemex cement plant situated near Lyons. This virtual hearing, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, encourages public participation and is accessible through a registration process via a provided link.

Advocacy Group Raises Concerns

The hearing was prompted by the Good Neighbors of Lyons, an advocacy group committed to residential welfare. The group ardently calls for the cement plant to strictly abide by the guidelines of the Clean Air Act. They propose that non-compliance should result in the plant’s closure, emphasizing the grave importance of air quality and the potential health implications of neglecting these standards.

Previous Opportunities for Public Involvement

Prior to the scheduled hearing, the state had opened an opportunity for written comments in November as part of the renewal process for Cemex’s Title V operating permit. This move was seen as an attempt to engage the public and offer a platform for those with concerns or insights regarding the plant’s operations and its environmental impact.

The Good Neighbors of Lyons Proposes Stricter Measures

The Good Neighbors of Lyons group suggests the permit should come with more stringent monitoring requirements. They argue for tighter conditions and advocate for harsher penalties in instances of failing to meet air quality standards. The advocacy group believes that these changes are necessary to hold companies accountable and protect the welfare of residents in the surrounding areas.