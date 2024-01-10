en English
Energy

Colorado Commission to Hear Views on Drilling Application for Coyote Trails Pad

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
A pivotal hearing is on the horizon as the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission gears up to scrutinize a drilling application for the Coyote Trails pad. Mark your calendars for January 24, the date when representatives from two Colorado municipalities, Erie and Broomfield, will showcase their perspectives on the proposed drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations.

Erie and Broomfield Step up to the Podium

Each municipality has been allocated a span of 15 minutes to present their viewpoints on the matter. The stage for this discourse is set just outside Erie, near the crossroads of Sheridan Parkway and Weld County Road 4. While the exact timetable for the hearing remains under wraps, rest assured that updates will be promptly disseminated online.

A Second Chance at Testimony

In a turn of events from December 2023, Erie and Broomfield have been given a second chance to voice their opinions. Their initial request to testify at the hearing was rebuffed in the previous month. However, this time around, both municipalities have been granted the opportunity to partake in the upcoming deliberation.

The Power of Public Participation

Democracy thrives on the voices of the many. In light of this, the public is being beckoned to participate in this significant process. Citizens are invited to channel their thoughts and concerns regarding the proposed drilling via a dedicated website, thus ensuring that their voices echo in the chambers of the hearing.

Energy United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

