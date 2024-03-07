Colorado College Senior Henry Hodde Ignites Conversations on Wildfires with 'Forged By Fire' Podcast

At the heart of a groundbreaking podcast series lies Henry Hodde, a senior at Colorado College, whose passion for environmental science and journalism propelled him to create 'Forged By Fire.' Born in Vermont, Hodde's move to Colorado for college introduced him to the stark reality of wildfires in the West, a phenomenon he was unfamiliar with back home. This realization, sparked during a drive through the aftermath of the East Troublesome Fire, led Hodde to delve deeper into the subject, culminating in the creation of a three-part podcast series that explores the implications of wildfires on communities.

From Realization to Research

The journey began when Hodde joined the State of the Rockies project at Colorado College, an initiative encouraging students to investigate the social and political challenges of the Rocky Mountain West. This role took him across the West, including Moab, Utah, where the Pack Creek fire of 2021 left its mark. It was here that Hodde engaged with wildfire experts, laying the groundwork for what would eventually become 'Forged By Fire.' His internship at NPR further honed his podcasting skills, teaching him to weave coherent narratives from diverse ideas.

'Forged By Fire': A Deep Dive into Wildfires

Released during the summer of 2023, 'Forged By Fire' is a testament to Hodde's research, creativity, and dedication to environmental journalism. The first episode, 'There's No Such Thing as Fire Season,' opens with a poignant account from a Grand Lake resident, Emily Hagen, who lived through the East Troublesome Fire. Alongside interviews with experts like Schelly Olson, founder of the Grand County Wildfire Council, the series covers a breadth of topics including fire mitigation, the emotional journey of community healing, climate change, and forest management strategies.

Impact and Insights

The podcast does not just share stories; it aims to educate and inspire action towards better wildfire management and community preparedness. Episode two, 'Recovery,' looks at the aftermath of wildfires and community rebuilding efforts, while the third episode, 'Fire in their Blood,' tells the story of a family deeply involved in fighting wildfires. Hodde's work is a compelling mix of environmental science, storytelling, and journalism, available for listeners on Spotify.

Henry Hodde's 'Forged By Fire' is more than a podcast; it's a clarion call for awareness, education, and action against the backdrop of increasing wildfire incidents in the West. By intertwining personal stories with expert insights, Hodde not only highlights the devastating impact of wildfires but also shines a light on the resilience and solidarity of affected communities. As wildfires continue to shape the landscape and lives in the West, 'Forged By Fire' stands as a crucial resource for understanding and navigating this fiery challenge.