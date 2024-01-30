Colorado College Hockey Team Climbs National Rankings After Sweeping Western Michigan

Colorado College's hockey team has emerged victorious over the weekend, marking a significant leap in national rankings. The team, now standing at No. 14 in the U.S. College Hockey Online Poll, matches their highest ranking since the 2012-2013 season. This achievement also propelled them to No. 16 in the USA Hockey Magazine poll. The rise in rankings came on the back of Colorado College's triumphant victories over Western Michigan in two nail-biting overtime games, both concluding in a 2-1 win.

Colorado College's Remarkable Winning Streak

These successes mark the team's fourth and fifth overtime wins of the season, demonstrating their resilience and determination. The star of these victories was sophomore first-line center Noah Laba, who scored the game-winning goals in both games, thereby recording his third and fourth overtime winners of the season. This winning streak puts Colorado College in a strong position, not just in terms of ranking, but also in terms of team morale and momentum.

Third Sweep of the Season

This weekend's victories also represent the third instance this season where Colorado College has swept a National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) opponent on the road. Their previous sweeps included victories over Miami (Ohio) and a notable win against the then No. 1-ranked North Dakota. This latter victory originally catapulted Colorado College into the top 20 rankings, setting the stage for their current winning streak.

Looking Ahead

With their eyes firmly set on the future, the Tigers will next host NCHC rival No. 16 St. Cloud State. The team's recent triumphs and rise in rankings should provide them with the confidence and momentum required for their forthcoming matches. As the season progresses, the Colorado College hockey team continues to demonstrate their prowess on the ice, achieving new heights and setting new standards in the world of college hockey.