Colorado Aids Citizens Amid Rising Gas Rates with Free Energy-Saving Programs

In the face of escalating natural gas rates in Colorado, local governments are stepping up to cushion their citizens from the impending economic impact. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has sanctioned a $64.2 million rate increase for Xcel, translating to an average uptick of $2.90 per month on residential natural gas bills from November 1. As the mercury dips and energy expenses ascend, cities and counties are fostering alliances with the Mile High Youth Corps’ Energy and Water Conservation Program to extend free energy audits to income-qualified families.

Empowering Youth, Conserving Energy

The program, manned by young adults aged 18-24, not only offers them technical training and career avenues but also plays a pivotal role in helping Colorado families trim down their energy and water consumption. The audits comprise a comprehensive evaluation of a household’s efficiency, replacing simple items like lighting and water fixtures right off the bat, and potentially installing more complex energy-saving measures such as efficient toilets, programmable thermostats, and sealed windows and doors.

Lakewood Leads the Charge

Lakewood is the latest city to amalgamate with this program. It is now proffering in-home water and energy assessments and retrofits. These services aim to help families shave off utility costs. They form part of a larger initiative to furnish resources and support to Coloradans bracing against frosty temperatures and soaring energy charges.

A Response to Rising Gas Rates

This proactive response from local governments emerges against the backdrop of Xcel Energy’s warning about a rise in the wholesale price of natural gas due to colder weather. As a means to alleviate this, the company provides tips for conserving natural gas to help consumers keep their energy bills in check. With these collaborative efforts, Colorado is setting a precedent in tackling rising natural gas rates and supporting its residents with free, accessible energy-saving programs.