Colonel Julius Skeete Assumes Role of Defence Attaché at Embassy of Guyana in U.S.

In a significant development in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Colonel Julius Skeete has been appointed as the Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Guyana in the United States. An esteemed figure with an illustrious military career spanning over three decades, Colonel Skeete’s new role marks a vital diplomatic position between Guyana and the United States.

A Storied Military Career

Colonel Skeete was first commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the GDF in 1990. Over the years, he has ascended the ranks, serving in multiple key roles within the Force. His service record includes tenure as the Officer Commanding of the Signals and Information Technology Department, Force Communications Officer, and Commanding Officer of the Training Corps.

From Force to Diplomacy

Prior to his appointment as Defence Attaché, Colonel Skeete held the position of the Colonel General Staff. His new role signifies a transition from active military service to a crucial diplomatic position, where he will represent the GDF and Guyana at the Embassy in the United States.

Key Appointments in the GDF

The appointment of Colonel Skeete as Defence Attaché is part of a larger shuffle within the GDF. This comes as two other officers from the Force have assumed essential roles as part of the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations. These appointments underline the GDF’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and elevating its representation on the international stage.