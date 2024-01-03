en English
Disaster

Collingdale Reeling from Storm Aftermath: Residents Struggle for Recovery

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Collingdale Reeling from Storm Aftermath: Residents Struggle for Recovery

The quiet serenity of Florence Avenue in Collingdale, Delaware County, bears the scars of a coastal storm that wreaked havoc two weeks ago. More than 2 inches of rain fell, causing Pusey Run, a small creek flowing through the neighborhood, to overflow its culvert. The result was a catastrophic flooding that seeped into 18 homes, rendering them uninhabitable. The storm’s damage goes beyond the physical, to the psychological and financial, as residents like Darryl Howell grapple with an uncertain future.

Life without Utilities: A Struggle for Normalcy

Residents have been left without utilities in the aftermath of the flood, forcing many to vacate their homes. Darryl Howell, one of the affected residents, finds himself without gas and water, compelling him to miss work. His house, like many others, stands silent and cold, with the watermarks on the walls serving as a grim reminder of the flood. Howell, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter, are now caught in a limbo of sorts. While his wife and he continue to stay in their house without water or heat, their children are staying with relatives.

Community Support: A Silver Lining

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea, acknowledging the plight of the victims, lauded the community’s efforts to support them. A testament to this solidarity was the nearly $4,000 in gift cards donated by individuals and corporations. These gift cards, to be distributed at the upcoming borough council meeting, will offer some relief to the victims, many of whom are renters residing in the less affluent parts of Collingdale.

The Road to Recovery

Despite the receding waters and the community’s generosity, the road to recovery remains long and arduous for residents like Howell. As he expresses his frustration and disappointment, the larger question looms – when will normalcy return to Florence Avenue? For now, the residents can only hope for a swift recovery and the strength to rebuild their lives in the face of adversity.

Disaster United States Weather
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

