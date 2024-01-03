Collingdale Reeling from Storm Aftermath: Residents Struggle for Recovery

The quiet serenity of Florence Avenue in Collingdale, Delaware County, bears the scars of a coastal storm that wreaked havoc two weeks ago. More than 2 inches of rain fell, causing Pusey Run, a small creek flowing through the neighborhood, to overflow its culvert. The result was a catastrophic flooding that seeped into 18 homes, rendering them uninhabitable. The storm’s damage goes beyond the physical, to the psychological and financial, as residents like Darryl Howell grapple with an uncertain future.

Life without Utilities: A Struggle for Normalcy

Residents have been left without utilities in the aftermath of the flood, forcing many to vacate their homes. Darryl Howell, one of the affected residents, finds himself without gas and water, compelling him to miss work. His house, like many others, stands silent and cold, with the watermarks on the walls serving as a grim reminder of the flood. Howell, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter, are now caught in a limbo of sorts. While his wife and he continue to stay in their house without water or heat, their children are staying with relatives.

Community Support: A Silver Lining

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea, acknowledging the plight of the victims, lauded the community’s efforts to support them. A testament to this solidarity was the nearly $4,000 in gift cards donated by individuals and corporations. These gift cards, to be distributed at the upcoming borough council meeting, will offer some relief to the victims, many of whom are renters residing in the less affluent parts of Collingdale.

The Road to Recovery

Despite the receding waters and the community’s generosity, the road to recovery remains long and arduous for residents like Howell. As he expresses his frustration and disappointment, the larger question looms – when will normalcy return to Florence Avenue? For now, the residents can only hope for a swift recovery and the strength to rebuild their lives in the face of adversity.