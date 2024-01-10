Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A’s ‘Mega’ Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns

In a move that resonates with the community’s concerns over traffic and safety, the town of Collierville, Tennessee, has rejected Chick-fil-A’s plans to build a ‘mega’ restaurant. The fast-food chain’s proposal aimed to nearly double the size of an existing location with a 6,110 square foot establishment, boasting a large outdoor seating area, a playground, an employee meeting room, and dual drive-thru lanes. These lanes were designed to accommodate a staggering 43 cars, a feature that sparked significant opposition from local officials and residents alike.

Local Opposition Over Traffic and Safety Concerns

The proposed restaurant was set to replace an existing Chick-fil-A location on Poplar Avenue, bringing with it an array of amenities designed to serve a larger customer base. However, the proposal was met with a wall of opposition due to its potential impact on traffic congestion and safety along Bray Station Road. The road, already bustling with activity, was a point of concern for many who feared that the increased traffic from the new establishment would exacerbate existing issues.

A Decisive Vote Against the Proposal

During a pivotal meeting, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen delivered a decisive blow to Chick-fil-A’s plans, voting 5-1 against the preliminary site plan. Alderman Maureen Fraser was the lone voice in favor of the project. This vote followed a meeting held on December 7, where traffic and safety issues were brought to the forefront of discussions, further solidifying the community’s opposition.

Chick-fil-A’s Future Plans in Collierville

Despite this setback, Chick-fil-A remains undeterred. Representatives of the fast-food chain have indicated that the Bray Station site was merely the first phase of a broader investment strategy in the Collierville area. With a clear market demand, the company is hinting at plans for additional locations. However, these plans will have to navigate the town’s regulations and community concerns to become a reality.