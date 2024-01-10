en English
Business

Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A’s ‘Mega’ Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A’s ‘Mega’ Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns

In a move that resonates with the community’s concerns over traffic and safety, the town of Collierville, Tennessee, has rejected Chick-fil-A’s plans to build a ‘mega’ restaurant. The fast-food chain’s proposal aimed to nearly double the size of an existing location with a 6,110 square foot establishment, boasting a large outdoor seating area, a playground, an employee meeting room, and dual drive-thru lanes. These lanes were designed to accommodate a staggering 43 cars, a feature that sparked significant opposition from local officials and residents alike.

Local Opposition Over Traffic and Safety Concerns

The proposed restaurant was set to replace an existing Chick-fil-A location on Poplar Avenue, bringing with it an array of amenities designed to serve a larger customer base. However, the proposal was met with a wall of opposition due to its potential impact on traffic congestion and safety along Bray Station Road. The road, already bustling with activity, was a point of concern for many who feared that the increased traffic from the new establishment would exacerbate existing issues.

A Decisive Vote Against the Proposal

During a pivotal meeting, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen delivered a decisive blow to Chick-fil-A’s plans, voting 5-1 against the preliminary site plan. Alderman Maureen Fraser was the lone voice in favor of the project. This vote followed a meeting held on December 7, where traffic and safety issues were brought to the forefront of discussions, further solidifying the community’s opposition.

Chick-fil-A’s Future Plans in Collierville

Despite this setback, Chick-fil-A remains undeterred. Representatives of the fast-food chain have indicated that the Bray Station site was merely the first phase of a broader investment strategy in the Collierville area. With a clear market demand, the company is hinting at plans for additional locations. However, these plans will have to navigate the town’s regulations and community concerns to become a reality.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

