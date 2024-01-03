Collegedale Commons to Host Cultural Extravaganza: The 2024 New Year Festival

The quaint Collegedale Commons, a hub for community events and gatherings, is set to add another feather to its cap with its 2024 New Year Festival. Scheduled for Sunday, January 28, the festival, commencing at 12:30 PM and concluding at 7:30 PM, is a vibrant celebration of Asian culture, promising an eclectic mix of food, games, and live shows.

An Ode to Asian Culture

The festival is not merely an event; it’s a rich tapestry of Asian heritage and traditions brought to life. It offers a unique platform for attendees to immerse themselves in Asian culture, courtesy of a diverse array of culinary delights, engaging games, and captivating live shows. From fiery Wok stir-fries to delicate sushi, attendees can embark on a gastronomic journey across the Asian continent. Games that weave tales of ancient lore and live performances echoing the rhythm of Asian arts further enrich the cultural odyssey.

Safety at the Forefront

While the festival aims to provide an immersive cultural experience, it does so with a keen emphasis on safety. This year, the organizers have opted to limit the number of tickets, ensuring that the festival remains a safe space for all attendees amidst the ongoing global health concerns. This prudent measure underscores the organizer’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of attendees while fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation.

Join the Celebration

The festival is slated to take place at 4750 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363. Those interested in partaking in this celebration of Asian culture can purchase tickets for the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to herald the New Year with a vibrant, safe, and culturally enriching experience.