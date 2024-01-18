College of Southern Maryland Celebrates Milestone 25th Winter Commencement

On a crisp January afternoon, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) proudly hosted its 25th Winter Commencement ceremony at the La Plata Campus. The event was a testament to the resolve and ambition of 434 determined candidates who secured 350 degrees and 171 certificates. The student body, diverse in age, background, and academic preference, ranged from 15 to 76 years of age. The students largely came from Charles, St. Mary's, and Calvert counties.

Academic Achievements and Popular Programs

As the graduates moved their tassels from one side to the other, their academic choices offered a snapshot of the popular disciplines at CSM. Degrees in Arts and Sciences, Nursing, Business Administration, and Cybersecurity were among the most pursued. The institution also awarded a substantial number of certificates in General Studies Transfer, Cybersecurity, Emergency Medical Services Paramedic, and Business Management.

While every graduate's accomplishment was laudable, a notable 23% of associate degree recipients graduated with honors, a testament to their academic excellence. Among the sea of graduates, Morayo Owopetu stood out. At 15, Owopetu was the youngest graduate, having completed a General Studies degree. She is now ambitiously aiming for a Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Nova Southeastern University.

Words of Wisdom and Inspiration

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson and Faculty Senate President George Bedell addressed the graduates, underlining the immense power and responsibility that come with the privilege of higher education. Their speeches emphasized the graduates' potential to make a significant difference in the world. Stacy Sneed, an adult learner battling sarcoidosis, shared her inspiring journey at the Liberal Arts ceremony. She encouraged her peers to use their education as a tool to positively impact society.

Bonnie Green, Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership, was honored with the Trustee Distinguished Service Award. Her invaluable contributions to CSM's STEM initiatives have significantly bolstered the college's academic programs. The other student speakers—Jordan Riggs, an engineering student who triumphed over self-doubt, and Emily Nolen, a nursing student who returned to education after a decade—offered poignant testimonies of personal growth and resilience.