Collector's Gem: 2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster with 90 Miles Auctioned

A remarkable 2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster with only 90 actual miles is up for auction, part of the John F Melton Collection. This unique blend of pickup truck utility and roadster fun features a 5.3 Liter Vortec V-8 engine, striking design, and premium features. Always garage kept, this SSR presents a rare opportunity for collectors to bid on a nearly new vehicle that encapsulates the innovation and excitement of the early 2000s American automotive scene.

Advertisment

Unveiling a Collector's Dream

The Chevrolet SSR (Super Sport Roadster) is a distinctive vehicle that marries the practicality of a pickup with the exhilaration of a roadster. With its vibrant Slingshot Yellow exterior and luxurious Smoking Asphalt Leather interior, the SSR up for auction is not just a car but a statement of automotive passion. Its 5.3 Liter Vortec V-8 engine, delivering a robust 300 horsepower and paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission, promises a thrilling driving experience. This vehicle's low mileage and immaculate condition highlight its allure as a collector's piece, making it a standout lot at the upcoming auction.

Exceptional Features and Preservation

Advertisment

This 2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster is loaded with premium features, including air conditioning, power steering, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, and an AM/FM stereo with CD player. Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by power windows, heated outside mirrors, and power-adjustable seats. The meticulous preservation of this vehicle, always kept in a climate-controlled garage, underscores its value to collectors. Its inclusion in the esteemed John F Melton Collection signifies the vehicle's exceptional quality and desirability.

Auction Highlights and Opportunities

This SSR Pickup Roadster, set to be sold at no reserve, offers automotive enthusiasts and collectors an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of history. The auction, taking place on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida, is expected to be a highlight for the collector car community. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding is available, providing a chance to secure this nearly new vehicle that embodies the spirit of early 2000s American automotive innovation. With its powerful engine, eye-catching design, and an odometer that's almost untouched, this SSR represents the enduring appeal of Chevrolet's creative endeavors.