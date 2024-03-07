Collective Soul Marks 30th Anniversary with Double Album 'Here to Eternity' Release

Collective Soul, the rock band hailing from Atlanta, is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in a grand style with the release of a double album titled 'Here to Eternity' on May 17. The announcement comes as a testament to the band's enduring legacy and contribution to the rock genre. Scheduled for release through Fuzze-Flex Records, the album will be available digitally, including in Dolby Atmos, as a single disc CD, and as a limited edition double-disc colored vinyl. This ambitious project marks Collective Soul's 12th studio album.

Advertisment

Recording at Elvis Presley's Estate

One of the most intriguing aspects of 'Here to Eternity' is its recording location at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, California. This choice of venue adds a layer of historical significance and inspiration to the album. Co-produced by Collective Soul and Shawn Grove, the 20-song album promises to deliver a comprehensive reflection of the band's musical journey and personality. Frontman Ed Roland's childhood dream of making a double album materializes with this release, infusing the project with a personal touch and a sense of fulfillment.

A Musical Journey Through Three Decades

Advertisment

Ed Roland, speaking about the album, emphasized its representation of the band's evolution and the diversity of their musical influences. "Twenty songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey," Roland remarked, highlighting the band's excitement and the significance of this release in their career. By choosing to record at such an iconic location and aiming to create their best work yet, Collective Soul demonstrates their commitment to growth and their passion for music. The album is not just a celebration of their past but a bold step into the future.

Implications for the Band's Legacy

With 'Here to Eternity,' Collective Soul not only commemorates their three decades of music but also sets the stage for the next chapter in their career. This release could redefine the band's legacy, showcasing their versatility and their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. For fans and new listeners alike, the album offers an opportunity to experience the depth and breadth of Collective Soul's musical prowess. As the band embarks on this milestone, 'Here to Eternity' stands as a testament to their journey, resilience, and the enduring appeal of rock music.