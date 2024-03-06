Collectible Design Fair Expands: Milan to New York, Merges Fashion with Innovative Design

MILAN -- At Brussels' curated design fair Collectible, notable figures from the fashion and design world such as Dries Van Noten and former Carven directors Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud gather, signaling the event's burgeoning appeal in fashion circles. Come September, this unique blend of fashion and design will grace New York, coinciding with the Armory Show, thanks to the fair's growing success and its ability to forge unexpected connections among creative disciplines.

Advertisment

Interdisciplinary Collaboration at Its Finest

Collectible's unique position is reinforced by its return to the Vanderborght building, a space that fosters interaction among different creative fields across its expansive area. Liv Vaisberg, the fair's co-founder, emphasizes the importance of these interdisciplinary encounters, stating that they not only open minds but also encourage collaborations that go beyond conventional boundaries. This season, the fair will host a range of limited-edition, sustainable designs, including the Aurora lamp and Library modular system by Martial and Caillaudaud, showcasing their vision of contemporary living.

A Platform for Discovery

Advertisment

The fair's intimate setting is prized for drawing in a discerning audience eager to explore and engage with new concepts. Among the highlights are the emerging galleries section and the Curated section, chaired by Rotterdam-based curator Rawad Baaklini, which offers a space for radical experimentation. Noteworthy contributions include Swedish designer Ann-Sofie Back's fashion-inspired home accessories and fiber artist Morgane Baroghel-Crucq's silk and metal creations, highlighting the fair's commitment to showcasing innovative design.

Expanding Horizons: From Europe to America

The announcement of Collectible's New York edition during the Armory Show represents a significant milestone in the fair's evolution. This transatlantic venture aims to merge European design sensibilities with the American design scene, fostering a global dialogue on design. Clélie Debehault, Vaisberg's business partner, expresses enthusiasm for this new chapter, emphasizing the fair's role in advancing design discourse and providing a platform for visionary work in both continents.