en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Collaboration and Transit: Key Themes at Detroit Policy Conference

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Collaboration and Transit: Key Themes at Detroit Policy Conference

At the 2024 Detroit Policy Conference, a gathering that brings together the most influential minds in the region, Oakland County Executive David Coulter shared the stage with Dennis W. Archer Jr., the CEO of Sixteen42 Ventures. The duo engaged in an insightful discussion about the future of the Detroit Region, which unites Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. The conversation pivoted around the themes of business support, regional collaboration, and future development.

Collaboration Over Competition

Coulter underscored the significance of collaboration instead of rivalry, particularly in the context of the Detroit Region. He highlighted the ongoing issue of regional transit, noting the absence of an efficient transit system—a concern that has been on the radar for over two decades. Rather than implementing intricate, high-cost solutions, Coulter proposed a gradual approach to enhancing transit systems. It’s a strategy that speaks of a pragmatic, step-by-step process aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility across the region.

Business Support and Growth

When it comes to business support, the Oakland County administration has been instrumental in providing essential resources to foster growth. They have offered products like 3-D printers in addition to funding, thereby encouraging innovation while ensuring businesses in the region have a strong foundation to build upon.

Creating Vibrant Communities

Coulter also articulated his vision for crafting more vibrant, walkable, and welcoming communities throughout Oakland County. He particularly emphasized starting this transformation in Pontiac. This vision marries urban development with community welfare, aiming to make the county more attractive to both current residents and potential newcomers. Coulter reiterated that his goal is not to compete with neighboring counties, but rather to collaborate with them to strengthen the entire Detroit Region.

Other panelists at the conference also stressed the crucial role of education in Detroit’s future. They pointed to the need for increased funding and support for public education as a driving force behind the city’s economic resurgence. The idea of connecting Ann Arbor to Detroit via speed trains was also floated, signifying the broader focus on improving transit and connectivity in the region.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Angi Inc: An In-depth Look at Financial Performance and Market Position
On January 11, 2024, internet content and information giant, Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), experienced a slight tumble in the trading arena, with its shares closing at a modest $2.38 following a -2.94% drop. This minor setback, however, falls within the company’s 52-week range, which swings between a low of $1.54 and a high of $4.18.
Angi Inc: An In-depth Look at Financial Performance and Market Position
Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak
11 mins ago
Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
12 mins ago
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
5 mins ago
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
Artifact News App: Instagram Founders' Latest Venture Shutting Down
8 mins ago
Artifact News App: Instagram Founders' Latest Venture Shutting Down
Sabah Extends State Sales Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme Following Positive Reception
9 mins ago
Sabah Extends State Sales Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme Following Positive Reception
Latest Headlines
World News
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
13 seconds
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
35 seconds
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
U.S. House Votes on Key Legislation: An In-depth Analysis
1 min
U.S. House Votes on Key Legislation: An In-depth Analysis
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
1 min
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
2 mins
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
2 mins
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
2 mins
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
3 mins
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app