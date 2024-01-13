Collaboration and Transit: Key Themes at Detroit Policy Conference

At the 2024 Detroit Policy Conference, a gathering that brings together the most influential minds in the region, Oakland County Executive David Coulter shared the stage with Dennis W. Archer Jr., the CEO of Sixteen42 Ventures. The duo engaged in an insightful discussion about the future of the Detroit Region, which unites Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. The conversation pivoted around the themes of business support, regional collaboration, and future development.

Collaboration Over Competition

Coulter underscored the significance of collaboration instead of rivalry, particularly in the context of the Detroit Region. He highlighted the ongoing issue of regional transit, noting the absence of an efficient transit system—a concern that has been on the radar for over two decades. Rather than implementing intricate, high-cost solutions, Coulter proposed a gradual approach to enhancing transit systems. It’s a strategy that speaks of a pragmatic, step-by-step process aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility across the region.

Business Support and Growth

When it comes to business support, the Oakland County administration has been instrumental in providing essential resources to foster growth. They have offered products like 3-D printers in addition to funding, thereby encouraging innovation while ensuring businesses in the region have a strong foundation to build upon.

Creating Vibrant Communities

Coulter also articulated his vision for crafting more vibrant, walkable, and welcoming communities throughout Oakland County. He particularly emphasized starting this transformation in Pontiac. This vision marries urban development with community welfare, aiming to make the county more attractive to both current residents and potential newcomers. Coulter reiterated that his goal is not to compete with neighboring counties, but rather to collaborate with them to strengthen the entire Detroit Region.

Other panelists at the conference also stressed the crucial role of education in Detroit’s future. They pointed to the need for increased funding and support for public education as a driving force behind the city’s economic resurgence. The idea of connecting Ann Arbor to Detroit via speed trains was also floated, signifying the broader focus on improving transit and connectivity in the region.