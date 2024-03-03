Coliseum Museum in Oregon Showcases New Artists Stephen Hart and David Van Delinder This March

MARCH IN OREGON - The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana (CMAAA) in downtown Oregon is set to feature a new lineup of artists this March, bringing fresh talent and diverse art forms to the forefront of the local art scene. With Stephen Hart of Dixon as the Feature Artist and David Van Delinder of Cherry Valley showcasing his works, the museum promises a vibrant display of digital photography, traditional fine art, and more, culminating in a must-attend artist reception on March 15.

Spotlight on Stephen Hart: Digital Landscapes and Local Scenes

Stephen Hart, a Dixon native, has cultivated his passion for photography from the age of 13. Transitioning from film to the digital age, Hart has mastered capturing the essence of local and regional landscapes, with a special emphasis on the Nachusa Grasslands. His exhibit not only showcases his journey as a photographer but also highlights the beauty and diversity of the local environment, inviting visitors to explore the region through his lens.

David Van Delinder: A Blend of Tradition and Inspiration

David Van Delinder, hailing from Cherry Valley, brings a classical touch to the CMAAA with his pen-and-ink drawings and oil portraits. His works, ranging from impressionistic florals and landscapes to captivating portraits, showcase his versatility and deep roots in traditional techniques. Van Delinder's art, displayed in the Lowden Gallery from March 1 to April 30, offers a glimpse into his world of creativity, where abandoned barns and jazz musicians come to life through his intricate details and inspired compositions.

Join the Celebration: Artist Reception and Beyond

The Coliseum Museum is set to host an artist reception on March 15, sponsored by Merlin's Greenhouse & Flowers and The Other Side Boutique. This evening event, not only celebrates the talent of Hart and Van Delinder but also features live Celtic music by Slainte, providing a festive atmosphere for art enthusiasts to mingle, appreciate art, and experience the cultural richness of Oregon. The CMAAA's mission to present art, antiques, Americana, and history through exhibits, workshops, and more is evident in this gathering, showcasing the museum's commitment to fostering a vibrant art community.

As the exhibits of Stephen Hart and David Van Delinder take center stage this March at the Coliseum Museum, visitors are invited to explore the depth and diversity of the art world. The museum continues to serve as a beacon of creativity and culture in downtown Oregon, celebrating the artistic achievements of local artists and enriching the community's cultural landscape. With each exhibit, the museum not only showcases art but also weaves together stories of inspiration, tradition, and the beauty of the natural world, ensuring a memorable experience for all.