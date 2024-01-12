Colgate-Palmolive Upholds Dividend Tradition; Emphasizes Sustainability and Community Wellbeing

Colgate-Palmolive Company, known for its diverse portfolio in the consumer goods industry that spans Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. This dividend, set to be disbursed on February 15, 2024, will be paid to all shareholders registered as of January 22, 2024. This move upholds a long-established precedent, as the company has consistently issued dividends since 1895.

Steady Dividend Growth Amid Global Recognition

Colgate-Palmolive’s recent announcement of a $0.48 per share quarterly dividend marks a 1.92% dividend on an annualized basis, reflecting a dividend yield of 2.38%. The company has successfully augmented its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the past three years. Moreover, over the last 61 years, it has increased its dividend consistently each year. The dividend payout ratio stands at a healthy 50.9%, implying that the dividend is adequately covered by earnings. Analysts anticipate the company to earn $3.46 per share next year, suggesting that the company will continue to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

A Global Leader with Diverse Products and Social Responsibility

With its products being sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate-Palmolive enjoys a global presence. The company’s products, marketed under renowned brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, are household names worldwide. However, beyond its business ventures, Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to sustainability and societal welfare is noteworthy. The company has made appreciable progress in decreasing plastic waste, enhancing recyclability, conserving water, and safeguarding natural resources.

Reimagining a Healthier Future

Colgate-Palmolive’s social initiatives, like the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, demonstrate its dedication to public wellbeing. This program has made a significant positive impact on the oral health of approximately 1.7 million children and families since it was launched in 1991. As reflected in its various programs and initiatives, Colgate-Palmolive is unwavering in its commitment to envisioning a healthier future for people, their pets, and our planet.