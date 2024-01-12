en English
Business

Colgate-Palmolive Upholds Dividend Tradition; Emphasizes Sustainability and Community Wellbeing

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Colgate-Palmolive Upholds Dividend Tradition; Emphasizes Sustainability and Community Wellbeing

Colgate-Palmolive Company, known for its diverse portfolio in the consumer goods industry that spans Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. This dividend, set to be disbursed on February 15, 2024, will be paid to all shareholders registered as of January 22, 2024. This move upholds a long-established precedent, as the company has consistently issued dividends since 1895.

Steady Dividend Growth Amid Global Recognition

Colgate-Palmolive’s recent announcement of a $0.48 per share quarterly dividend marks a 1.92% dividend on an annualized basis, reflecting a dividend yield of 2.38%. The company has successfully augmented its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the past three years. Moreover, over the last 61 years, it has increased its dividend consistently each year. The dividend payout ratio stands at a healthy 50.9%, implying that the dividend is adequately covered by earnings. Analysts anticipate the company to earn $3.46 per share next year, suggesting that the company will continue to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

A Global Leader with Diverse Products and Social Responsibility

With its products being sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate-Palmolive enjoys a global presence. The company’s products, marketed under renowned brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, are household names worldwide. However, beyond its business ventures, Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to sustainability and societal welfare is noteworthy. The company has made appreciable progress in decreasing plastic waste, enhancing recyclability, conserving water, and safeguarding natural resources.

Reimagining a Healthier Future

Colgate-Palmolive’s social initiatives, like the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, demonstrate its dedication to public wellbeing. This program has made a significant positive impact on the oral health of approximately 1.7 million children and families since it was launched in 1991. As reflected in its various programs and initiatives, Colgate-Palmolive is unwavering in its commitment to envisioning a healthier future for people, their pets, and our planet.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

