Cold Weather Postpones Crucial Caucus Meeting Amid Chicago's Asylum-Seeker Crisis

In a move dictated by extreme cold weather conditions, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus meeting due to take place at the United Center at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, has been postponed. This crucial gathering aimed to address the pressing challenges surrounding the reception and housing of new asylum-seekers in the Chicago region.

Collaborative Efforts in Asylum-Seeker Housing

Mayor Brandon Johnson underscored the importance of a cooperative approach among leaders from Cook County and the five collar counties to ensure a compassionate regional response. The decision to postpone the meeting came as the area braced itself for a wind chill warning, with temperatures plunging to around minus 30 degrees.

Managing The Influx of Migrants

The Caucus has been actively engaged in several virtual meetings to discuss the recent surge of migrants and unexpected bus drop-offs. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns stressed the need for a harmonized strategy to manage this developing situation. Since December 1, around 200 buses carrying asylum-seekers have arrived in Chicago. The city has seen the entry of approximately 33,000 migrants since August 2022. Presently, about 14,500 are being accommodated in shelters, while 300 are awaiting shelter placement.

State-Level Responses to The Migrant Crisis

In response to the escalating migrant crisis, Governor J.B. Pritzker has reached out to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, requesting a halt to migrant drop-offs during the severe winter storm. Nevertheless, Abbott's office has retorted that Texas will persist in sending migrants as long as the border remains unsecured. They further noted that migrants consent to travel, and bus drivers are kept apprised of weather conditions to ensure safety.