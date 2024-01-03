en English
Cold Storm to Bring Significant Weather Change Across Southern California

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
A cold storm is poised to usher in a substantial shift in Southern California’s weather landscape, beginning Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a timely winter weather advisory, effective from the early hours of Wednesday through Thursday morning. The advisory encompasses the San Gabriel Mountains and areas adjacent to the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeways. Snow is projected to be moderate yet impactful, with up to 8 inches accumulating in the loftier mountain elevations. There exists a possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow descending to 4,000 feet, potentially affecting the I-5 at Tejon Pass.

Variable Snow Levels and Potential Disruptions

Snow levels will oscillate between 4,500 and 5,000 feet but may recede to 4,000 feet by late Wednesday. Such fluctuations could precipitate traffic disruptions or even road closures on the 5 Freeway due to snow. Adding to the inclement conditions, strong winds with gusts ranging from 35 to 50 mph are forecasted, which could impair visibility due to blowing snow. Another storm system looms on the horizon, possibly reaching the region over the weekend and potentially lowering snow levels to a mere 3,000 feet.

Rainfall and Marine Conditions

Los Angeles County is likely to experience rain starting early Wednesday morning, reaching a peak during rush hour. Showers may persist into the afternoon as colder air infiltrates the region. Marine conditions are also set for turbulence, with significant wave heights anticipated. A slight chance of thunderstorms also exists, although rainfall totals are expected to remain under an inch. Wednesday’s daytime temperatures are also expected to struggle to reach the 60-degrees Fahrenheit mark.

Storm Series and Advisory

The incoming storm is part of a series set to hit Southern California, bringing not just snow, but also rain, powerful winds, and possible thunderstorms. The initial storm is predicted to bring widespread light rain and temperatures 6-12 degrees below average. Snow levels will decrease to 4,500 or 5,500 feet with mountain communities bracing for 3-6 inches of snow. A subsequent storm is anticipated late Saturday or early Sunday, introducing additional light rain and even lower snow levels. The region is also bracing for heavy surf, with high surf advisories in effect.

United States Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

