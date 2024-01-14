Cold Snap Prompts Safety Reminders from Lincoln County Fire Department

As low temperatures grip Lincoln County in Washington, the local Fire Department is issuing essential safety advice to residents. This comes amidst an ongoing cold snap that has people resorting to alternative sources of heat. The department particularly emphasizes that ovens should not be used as a heating source for homes. While this may appear as a convenient solution, it is an unsafe practice with potential risks.

The Problem with Space Heaters

As a safer alternative, many turn to space heaters. However, these devices are not without their own dangers. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are responsible for a considerable one-third of home heating fires. As a result, the Lincoln County Fire Department urges caution in their use.

Safe Use of Space Heaters

To minimize fire hazards, officials recommend a series of safety measures. Space heaters should always be unplugged when leaving the room or before retiring for the night. Keeping a safe distance of three feet from any object is also advised to avoid accidental fires. These protocols are vital in maintaining a safe and warm environment during this cold spell.

Lessons from Missouri

Missouri State Fire Marshall Tim Bean recently reminded residents of the fire safety practices when using secondary heating sources. He noted that improper use of generators could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. This warning comes in light of six recent deaths in Missouri from carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper generator use. He advises turning off the power to a heater if it catches fire and contacting the local fire department for any queries.