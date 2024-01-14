en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Cold Snap Prompts Safety Reminders from Lincoln County Fire Department

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Cold Snap Prompts Safety Reminders from Lincoln County Fire Department

As low temperatures grip Lincoln County in Washington, the local Fire Department is issuing essential safety advice to residents. This comes amidst an ongoing cold snap that has people resorting to alternative sources of heat. The department particularly emphasizes that ovens should not be used as a heating source for homes. While this may appear as a convenient solution, it is an unsafe practice with potential risks.

The Problem with Space Heaters

As a safer alternative, many turn to space heaters. However, these devices are not without their own dangers. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are responsible for a considerable one-third of home heating fires. As a result, the Lincoln County Fire Department urges caution in their use.

Safe Use of Space Heaters

To minimize fire hazards, officials recommend a series of safety measures. Space heaters should always be unplugged when leaving the room or before retiring for the night. Keeping a safe distance of three feet from any object is also advised to avoid accidental fires. These protocols are vital in maintaining a safe and warm environment during this cold spell.

Lessons from Missouri

Missouri State Fire Marshall Tim Bean recently reminded residents of the fire safety practices when using secondary heating sources. He noted that improper use of generators could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. This warning comes in light of six recent deaths in Missouri from carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper generator use. He advises turning off the power to a heater if it catches fire and contacting the local fire department for any queries.

0
Safety United States Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
5 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
The pristine slopes of Palisades Tahoe’s KT-22 ski run were the setting of a recent avalanche that resulted in a tragic fatality and a dramatic rescue. The victim, identified as Kenneth Kidd, 66, sadly lost his life, while Jason Parker, a seasoned snowboarder, found himself fighting for survival in the teeth of the avalanche. Caught
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
Denver Water Provides Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes as Colorado Temperatures Drop
15 mins ago
Denver Water Provides Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes as Colorado Temperatures Drop
Coffee Machines and Candles: Unpacking Onboard Restrictions on Cruise Ships
19 mins ago
Coffee Machines and Candles: Unpacking Onboard Restrictions on Cruise Ships
Spokane Fire Department Tackles Severe Cold Weather Challenges
9 mins ago
Spokane Fire Department Tackles Severe Cold Weather Challenges
Winter Heating Safety: Henrico Fire Department’s Urgent Call for Caution
10 mins ago
Winter Heating Safety: Henrico Fire Department’s Urgent Call for Caution
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
14 mins ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
15 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
16 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
18 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
23 seconds
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
27 seconds
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
34 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
1 min
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2 mins
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
2 mins
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app