Cold Snap in Houston Raises Alarm for Home Maintenance and School Closures

As Houston, Texas registered a record low temperature of 19 degrees on January 16, icy roads led to widespread school closures. This cold snap isn't isolated to Texas; it forms part of a wide pattern of freezing temperatures that have descended across the United States, bringing sub-zero degrees to states like Kentucky, Colorado, Wyoming, and Minnesota.

Insulating Against the Cold

In the wake of this extreme cold, Erie Insurance has stepped forward with tips on how homeowners can safeguard their pipes from freezing. The advice ranges from adding insulation to homes to installing low-temperature or 'freeze' alarms. Besides offering protection against the cold, these alarms also come with the added benefit of potential insurance discounts.

Addressing Frozen Pipes

In the unfortunate event a pipe does freeze, homeowners are urged to apply heat slowly to thaw it. In addition, they should turn on the faucet to reduce pressure in the pipe. The costs of repairing a burst pipe can vary significantly, with an average price tag of $500 that could balloon up to $5,000 for extensive damage.

Insurance Claims for Burst Pipes

Given the potentially high cost of repairs, homeowners are encouraged to consider filing an insurance claim if the damage surpasses their deductible. It's crucial for homeowners to understand their insurance policies and what they cover, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather conditions.

In the face of such severe weather, it's essential for homeowners to arm themselves with the knowledge and tools to protect their homes, ensuring their safety and peace of mind.