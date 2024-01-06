en English
Travel & Tourism

Cold Front Threatens High Desert with Snowfall, Windy Conditions, and Temperature Drop

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
A swiftly advancing cold front is forecasted to impact the High Desert region and the San Bernardino Mountains, triggering an amalgamation of windy conditions and snowfall. The weather event, due to start on Saturday night and persist through Sunday, could disrupt travel in areas above 4,000 feet. The National Weather Service warns that snow levels might plunge to 3,500 feet.

Snowfall Predictions

Based on the current forecast, Big Bear could witness up to 2 inches of snow, while elevated regions of Hesperia and Lucerne Valley could see up to an inch. These snowfall estimates underscore the potential severity of the cold front, particularly for these high-altitude communities.

Windy Conditions and Temperature Drop

Alongside the snow, wind speeds in the Victor Valley are projected to oscillate between 38 to 58 mph. Localities such as Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley may endure even stronger gusts. The sweeping cold front will also usher in a significant drop in temperatures. The Victor Valley could experience temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to mid-40s Fahrenheit, while Barstow could fluctuate between the low 30s to mid-50s. Big Bear Lake’s mercury levels may hover between 18 to 29 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Looking ahead, a substantial drop in temperatures is anticipated for Monday. Victor Valley’s lows could plummet to the low 20s, and Barstow’s temperatures may sink to a chilly 28 degrees. The upcoming cold front, with its potential for significant snowfall, high wind speeds, and drastic temperature drops, will undoubtedly affect local residents’ daily routines and travel plans over the weekend.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

