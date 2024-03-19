Cola Boyy, Trailblazing Disabled Disco Innovator and Activist, Dies at 34

Cola Boyy, the pop singer and songwriter who collaborated with the likes of The Avalanches and MGMT despite his spinal issues, passed away Sunday, leaving the music and disability rights communities mourning the loss of a vibrant and influential figure. Born Matthew Urango, he became a beacon of inspiration, showcasing that physical limitations could not dampen one's creative spirit. His untimely death at 34 has sparked conversations about his legacy and the impact of his work.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers in Music and Activism

Despite being born with spina bifida, scoliosis, and kyphosis, Cola Boyy never allowed his health conditions to limit his aspirations. Launching his music career with the EP 'Black Boogie Neon' in 2018, he quickly gained recognition for his unique blend of disco, pop, and funk. His collaborations with notable artists such as MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden and Nicolas Godin of Air, especially on his 2021 album 'Prosthetic Boombox,' showcased his versatile talent and earned him a dedicated following. Beyond his music, Cola Boyy was a fierce advocate for disability rights, challenging societal perceptions and advocating for inclusivity.

A Legacy of Inspiration and Hope

Advertisment

Cola Boyy's work transcended music; he was a vocal advocate for the disabled community, pushing for greater visibility and rights for individuals with disabilities. His interviews often highlighted the challenges he faced, not only in the music industry but also in society at large. Yet, his optimistic outlook and determination to succeed against the odds left a lasting impression on fans and fellow activists alike. His label, Record Makers, and family have emphasized his love for his fans, his passion for music, and his commitment to making the world a more inclusive place.

Remembering Cola Boyy

As news of his passing spreads, tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and disability rights activists are pouring in, each echoing the sentiment that Cola Boyy's spirit and legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His music, characterized by its infectious energy and his undeniable stage presence, along with his advocacy work, have cemented his place as a pioneering figure in both the music world and the fight for disability rights. Cola Boyy's final album, which he had completed shortly before his death, is expected to be released this summer, serving as a testament to his enduring talent and passion.

The loss of Cola Boyy is felt deeply by those who knew him and those who were touched by his music and activism. His journey from Oxnard, California, to the international music stage, all while advocating for disability rights, is a powerful narrative of resilience and creativity. As the music community and his fans await the posthumous release of his final album, there is a collective acknowledgment that while Cola Boyy the artist may have left us, his music, spirit, and the changes he championed will continue to resonate for years to come.