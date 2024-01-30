Col. Andrew Kim: A Farewell to Decades of Distinguished Military Service

Col. Andrew Kim, after nearly three decades of exemplary service in the U.S. military, was honored in a farewell ceremony at Fort Detrick. With an illustrious career spanning both the Navy and the Army, Kim leaves behind a legacy of visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the nation's defense.

A Steward of Military Research and Development

Kim's tenure as the Deputy Commanding Officer at the Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) was marked by strategic oversight over more than 300 program areas, an annual budget exceeding $2.6 billion, and a steadfast commitment to informed decision-making. His leadership was instrumental in fostering staff morale, refining the hiring process, and steering MRDC through significant organizational changes.

Championing Competitive Salaries and Collaboration

One of Kim's most notable accomplishments was his role in MRDC's transition to the Defense Health Agency, where he advocated for competitive salaries for physician researchers. Under his guidance, the participation of senior leaders in the National Interagency Confederation for Biological Research was doubled, facilitating collaborative projects among federal research agencies.

Legion of Merit: An Acknowledgement of Service

For his exceptional service, Col. Christopher Todd, MRDC's chief of staff, presented Kim with the Legion of Merit. This honor acknowledged Kim's pivotal role in guiding the command through its most transformative change since 1973. Kim's career is marked by roles such as deputy chief of staff for public health, command surgeon, and assistant clinical professor, as well as his time as an officer aboard the USS Truxtun.

Kim's Farewell: A Tribute to Teamwork and Democracy

In his farewell speech, Kim underscored the importance of teamwork and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Americans during the Korean War, acknowledging the impact on his family. He extolled the value of democracy, emphasizing the necessity of upholding and cherishing the nation's ideals.