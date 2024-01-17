Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Recognized as Top Lawyers by Boston Magazine

Renowned Boston-based law firm, Cohn & Dussi, has made a significant stride in the legal industry. The firm recently announced that four of its distinguished attorneys have been recognized as Top Lawyers by Boston magazine, a testament to their relentless dedication and unparalleled expertise.

Acknowledging Excellence in Bankruptcy and Workouts

Among the honored attorneys, Lewis J. Cohn, the firm's Managing Partner, and Associate Andrew B. Glaab were appreciated for their exemplary work in the domain of bankruptcy and workouts. Notably, Glaab, who also leads the in-house collections group, has been previously acknowledged by Super Lawyers and Monitor Daily for his accomplishments.

Highlighting Prowess in Personal Injury Law

Further, Partner Richard E. Alpert and Partner Russell A. Rosenthal were recognized for their remarkable contribution to personal injury law. Alpert, who also heads the Trusts & Estates Department, and Rosenthal, a significant member of the Litigation Department, have been instrumental in carving out the firm's reputation in their respective fields.

Cohn & Dussi's Legacy

With a history spanning nearly three decades, Cohn & Dussi has been delivering comprehensive legal services in diverse fields. Their service areas include collections, creditors' rights, litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate finance, construction law, and real estate transactions. The firm's success is marked by enduring client relationships and a national network of attorneys spread across the United States.