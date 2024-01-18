Cognizant to Announce Fourth Quarter Results of 2023 on February 6, 2024

Cognizant, a leading global company known for its comprehensive IT, consulting, and business process services, has declared that it will announce its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The revelation will come after the closure of the market on that day, making it a highly anticipated event in the financial world.

Conference Call to Discuss Operating Performance

Following the release of the results, Cognizant plans to host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call will provide a platform for the company to discuss the operating performance of the quarter in question, giving stakeholders valuable insights into the company's recent performance. The call is open to all interested parties who wish to gain an understanding of the company's financial stance.

Details for Dial-in and Webcast

The company has made provisions for both domestic and international callers, providing separate dial-in numbers along with a conference passcode. To ensure a seamless experience, the event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Cognizant's website. Participants are encouraged to visit the website in advance to complete registration and install the necessary audio software.

Replay Availability

For those who may not be able to attend the live call, Cognizant has arranged a replay availability. The replay will be accessible via telephone using a specific access code, and it will be available until February 20, 2024. Furthermore, the replay will also be available on Cognizant's website for 60 days post-call. This move ensures that interested parties can review the discussion at their convenience.