en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cogeco Communications to Enter US Wireless Services Market

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Cogeco Communications to Enter US Wireless Services Market

In a strategic pivot designed to spur growth and improve customer retention, Cogeco Communications Inc., a leading cable and internet provider, has unveiled plans to foray into the wireless services market in the United States. Cogeco, the parent company of Breezeline, the eighth-largest US cable operator, is currently in negotiations with other wireless network providers to lease capacity. This move will facilitate Cogeco’s operation as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), a business model that allows firms to offer wireless services without owning the network infrastructure.

Negotiating Leverage and Future Prospects

As outlined by Cogeco’s CEO, Philippe Jette, during a discussion with analysts, the company’s decision to enter the wireless service domain in the US rather than Canada was influenced by easier negotiations and more reasonable terms with existing wireless companies in the US. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance Cogeco’s service offerings and position the company as a more robust competitor in the telecommunications sector.

Financial Highlights and Future Plans

In its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Cogeco highlighted notable achievements. It reported the purchase of 2.3 million of its shares at a discounted market price, secured wireless spectrum crucial for 5G technology, and achieved spectrum coverage for 100% of its wireline footprint. The company also reported strong Internet subscriber performance and an increased adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive changes in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, profit, cash flows, and free cash flow were the consolidated financial highlights for the quarter.

Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

As part of its commitment to sustainable business practices, Cogeco Communications Inc. continues to focus on delivering top-tier products and services, engaging with communities, prioritizing digital inclusion and climate action. Its move to begin selling wireless services in the US via its subsidiary Breezeline underscores this commitment and marks another significant step in executing its sustainable business model.

0
Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
In the wake of a recent incident where a door panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets ‘indefinitely’ has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. This incident has led to heightened scrutiny of the US-based aerospace giant Boeing, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposing
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
30 mins ago
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
31 mins ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
14 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
Gombe State Governor Takes Decisive Action on Bubayero Micro Finance Bank
23 mins ago
Gombe State Governor Takes Decisive Action on Bubayero Micro Finance Bank
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
27 mins ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
15 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
15 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
16 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
19 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
21 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
21 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
22 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
32 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app