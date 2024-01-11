Cogeco Communications to Enter US Wireless Services Market

In a strategic pivot designed to spur growth and improve customer retention, Cogeco Communications Inc., a leading cable and internet provider, has unveiled plans to foray into the wireless services market in the United States. Cogeco, the parent company of Breezeline, the eighth-largest US cable operator, is currently in negotiations with other wireless network providers to lease capacity. This move will facilitate Cogeco’s operation as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), a business model that allows firms to offer wireless services without owning the network infrastructure.

Negotiating Leverage and Future Prospects

As outlined by Cogeco’s CEO, Philippe Jette, during a discussion with analysts, the company’s decision to enter the wireless service domain in the US rather than Canada was influenced by easier negotiations and more reasonable terms with existing wireless companies in the US. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance Cogeco’s service offerings and position the company as a more robust competitor in the telecommunications sector.

Financial Highlights and Future Plans

In its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Cogeco highlighted notable achievements. It reported the purchase of 2.3 million of its shares at a discounted market price, secured wireless spectrum crucial for 5G technology, and achieved spectrum coverage for 100% of its wireline footprint. The company also reported strong Internet subscriber performance and an increased adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive changes in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, profit, cash flows, and free cash flow were the consolidated financial highlights for the quarter.

Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

As part of its commitment to sustainable business practices, Cogeco Communications Inc. continues to focus on delivering top-tier products and services, engaging with communities, prioritizing digital inclusion and climate action. Its move to begin selling wireless services in the US via its subsidiary Breezeline underscores this commitment and marks another significant step in executing its sustainable business model.