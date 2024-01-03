Code Blue Ordinance Activated: All Dogs in Reading Must Stay Indoors

As the icy winds descend over Reading city, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County has mandated through the city’s Code Blue ordinance that all dogs must be kept indoors. This legal requirement, applicable within the city limits, aims to safeguard the well-being of animals from the biting cold, which could pose a life-threatening risk.

Code Blue: A Necessary Step

The ordinance comes into effect when the wind chill factor plummets to 22 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when precipitation occurs at temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Non-compliance with this mandate could result in fines and the impounding of the animal. While the ordinance is legally binding only within Reading city, it is strongly recommended for all pet owners across Berks County to adhere to these guidelines and ensure the safety of their pets.

Protecting Our Furry Friends

Savannah Baller, a shelter manager and animal protection officer at the Animal Rescue League, underscored the seriousness of the situation. She urged residents to ensure that their pets are brought inside, away from the harsh weather conditions. The measure is not merely a recommendation, but a necessary step to ensure the safety of our four-legged friends during this extreme weather.

Guidance and Information

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has provided a contact number for residents seeking further guidance and information. They have encouraged residents to reach out, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the safety of all pets during this perilous cold weather spell.