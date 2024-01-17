Coco House Candles: A Scent-Inspired Journey Crafted by Jess Calloway

In 2021, amidst the humdrum of everyday life, Rockville's Jess Calloway, a 37-year-old radiation therapist, embarked on a scent-inspired journey by founding Coco House Candles. This venture was more than just a side hustle; it was an homage to her beloved hometown of Cocoa, Florida, and a testament to her passion for handcrafted candles and home fragrance products.

Signature Blend: A Marriage of Science and Art

At the heart of Coco House Candles is a unique coconut-apricot wax blend, a result of Calloway's deep understanding of chemistry and her artistic flair. Unlike traditional candles, which often leave behind a trail of soot, her creations are made with toxin-free oils and custom-blended fragrances, ensuring that they burn clean and pure. This blend of science and artistry is the bedrock of Calloway's creation process, as she tirelessly works to create upscale scents for her discerning customers.

Sel de Mer: An Olfactory Journey to the Caribbean

Among the array of products, including room sprays, reed diffusers, and wax melts, stands out the popular Sel de Mer. This fragrance is more than just a scent; it is a sensory experience, evoking the feeling of a warm, sandy Caribbean beach. In every product, there is a variety of forms available, reflecting the company's commitment to simplicity, cleanness, and diversity.

Cautious Growth: Prioritizing Quality over Quantity

Although Coco House Candles sells approximately 800 candles annually, available on Etsy, at local craft stores, and on their website, Calloway is cautious about rapid expansion. For her, maintaining quality control and a personal touch in her products is paramount. She believes in the power of slow and steady growth, ensuring that each candle continues to offer a unique, scent-inspired journey to its users.

Meanwhile, Arica Smith, the founder of La Reina de Las Velas, also harnesses the power of scent in her candle business. Inspired by her grandmother's hair salon business and her own career transition, Smith sees candle lighting as a therapeutic tool and a way to set intentions. Her business, launched in 2020, features hand poured soy wax candles and fruity fragrance sprays, with the Loco Coco candle garnering immense popularity.