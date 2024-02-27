Cochise County Judge Overturns Plea Deal, Child Molestation Defendant Faces 202 Years

In a surprising turn of events, Javier Bernardo Mejia, a 30-year-old man from Douglas, faced a pivotal moment in Cochise County court. Initially poised to begin a 13-year sentence for sexual misconduct against minors, Mejia's future took an unexpected detour. Judge Joel Larson, questioning the plea deal's leniency, reinstated all 15 felony charges against Mejia, thrusting him into a legal limbo that could result in a 202-year prison sentence if convicted on all counts.

Unexpected Judicial Decision

Mejia, who had no contest to four felonies, found himself at the center of a judicial reassessment when Judge Larson deemed the proposed 13-year sentence insufficient. This decision came after the plea deal, negotiated with inputs from several victims, was scrutinized against Arizona's sentencing guidelines. The guidelines suggest a 17-year presumptive sentence for one count of child molestation, significantly higher than the deal's offer. Consequently, the rejection of the plea deal led to the reinstatement of a slew of charges dating back to 2009 against Mejia, involving four minors under 15.

Judicial Proceedings and Future Implications

Following Judge Larson's decision, the case saw a potential for negotiation under Judge Jason Lindstrom. However, a new plea deal offering a 17-year sentence was declined by Mejia. This decision opens the path to a trial where Mejia faces the possibility of a cumulative 202-year sentence for 11 charges of dangerous crimes against children, which demand consecutive and mandatory prison terms. The judicial system's stance, as articulated by Judge Lindstrom, underscores the severity of the charges and the legal repercussions of declining the plea deal.

Community Reaction and Upcoming Developments

The Cochise County community, particularly the victims and their families, have expressed a mixture of concern and anticipation as the case progresses. The trial setting hearing, scheduled for March 8, marks a critical juncture in a case that has garnered significant attention. With the option for Mejia and his attorney to participate via Zoom, the hearing is poised to set the stage for a trial that could potentially conclude a lengthy and complex legal saga.

The case of Javier Bernardo Mejia exemplifies the complexities of legal negotiations and the pivotal role of judicial discretion. As the community awaits the trial's outcome, the broader implications of this case on plea deal negotiations and sentencing guidelines in Arizona remain a point of considerable legal and public interest.