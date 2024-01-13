Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

The Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College buzzed with energy and intellectual fervor on January 12th as it hosted the Arizona DECA District 3 competitive events. High school students from 11 DECA District 3 schools immersed themselves in a day of rigorous competition, focusing on academic subjects that shape today’s business landscape, such as marketing, hospitality, and business ethics.

Engaging Minds, Shaping Careers

Starting at 10 a.m., the event saw 200 students compete in various categories, each one a stepping stone towards the state conference in Phoenix the following month. The competition, organized by the Director of the Small Business Development Center, Mark Schmitt, was not just about winning. It was a platform for the students to hone their skills, understand real-world business scenarios, and network with like-minded peers.

An Unconventional Classroom

The college library and the school automotive center turned into arenas of knowledge and creativity. Students were tasked with preparing materials on given subjects and presenting their solutions to complex case studies in front of an esteemed panel of judges. The day was interspersed with insightful speakers and workshops designed to enhance the students’ career skills. Topics ranged from the technicalities of cyber security to the art of interpersonal communication.

Community Support and Beyond

Notable members of the local business community, like Sierra Vista Tourism and Economic Development Director Tony Boone and ArizonaWork board members Ron Curtis and Eric Grisham, extended their support to the event. They emphasized the importance of such competitions in fostering students’ educational opportunities and bridging the skills gap prevalent in today’s workforce. The DECA competitions were recognized as instrumental platforms for nurturing both knowledge-based and soft skills that transcend industries.

The Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College, through the Arizona DECA District 3 competitive events, has once again demonstrated its commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. By providing a platform for students to explore, learn, and compete, they are preparing a generation that is not just ready for the future, but capable of shaping it.