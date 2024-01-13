en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

The Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College buzzed with energy and intellectual fervor on January 12th as it hosted the Arizona DECA District 3 competitive events. High school students from 11 DECA District 3 schools immersed themselves in a day of rigorous competition, focusing on academic subjects that shape today’s business landscape, such as marketing, hospitality, and business ethics.

Engaging Minds, Shaping Careers

Starting at 10 a.m., the event saw 200 students compete in various categories, each one a stepping stone towards the state conference in Phoenix the following month. The competition, organized by the Director of the Small Business Development Center, Mark Schmitt, was not just about winning. It was a platform for the students to hone their skills, understand real-world business scenarios, and network with like-minded peers.

An Unconventional Classroom

The college library and the school automotive center turned into arenas of knowledge and creativity. Students were tasked with preparing materials on given subjects and presenting their solutions to complex case studies in front of an esteemed panel of judges. The day was interspersed with insightful speakers and workshops designed to enhance the students’ career skills. Topics ranged from the technicalities of cyber security to the art of interpersonal communication.

Community Support and Beyond

Notable members of the local business community, like Sierra Vista Tourism and Economic Development Director Tony Boone and ArizonaWork board members Ron Curtis and Eric Grisham, extended their support to the event. They emphasized the importance of such competitions in fostering students’ educational opportunities and bridging the skills gap prevalent in today’s workforce. The DECA competitions were recognized as instrumental platforms for nurturing both knowledge-based and soft skills that transcend industries.

The Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College, through the Arizona DECA District 3 competitive events, has once again demonstrated its commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. By providing a platform for students to explore, learn, and compete, they are preparing a generation that is not just ready for the future, but capable of shaping it.

0
Business Education United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
In a crucial meeting held in the industrial city of Ludhiana, a delegation from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), led by President Upkar Singh Ahuja, met with representatives from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The discussion was centered around the pressing challenges that the industry currently faces, especially those related
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: Strategic Investments Spark Wall Street Optimism
23 mins ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: Strategic Investments Spark Wall Street Optimism
Den Networks Reports Slight Decrease in Q3 Net Profit
24 mins ago
Den Networks Reports Slight Decrease in Q3 Net Profit
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
44 seconds ago
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
Tata Consumer's Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates
13 mins ago
Tata Consumer's Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates
National Productivity Organization to Host Webinar on Risk Planning and Mitigation
22 mins ago
National Productivity Organization to Host Webinar on Risk Planning and Mitigation
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
37 seconds
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
1 min
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
1 min
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
2 mins
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
3 mins
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
3 mins
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
3 mins
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
4 mins
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app