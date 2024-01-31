COCC Foundation Sets New Record with $2 Million in Scholarships

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation is breaking new ground by offering a record $2 million in scholarships for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year. This unprecedented move marks a significant leap in the foundation's commitment to supporting academic excellence and easing the financial burden for students.

Opening Doors of Opportunity

The scholarships are available to students irrespective of their in-district residency or citizenship status, a significant shift from earlier criteria. The Foundation is accepting applications during two periods. The first application window commences from February 1 and lasts until May 1. The second application period begins on August 1. This shift is a clear indication of the foundation's commitment to inclusivity and its drive to support the broadest pool of deserving students.

Impactful Aid

The scholarships, which can amount to $5,000 per student, are designed to cover tuition and fees for three terms. This financial aid is crafted to help students focus on their academic endeavors rather than worry about financial constraints. The COCC Foundation's scholarships are primarily aimed at students displaying financial need and a strong commitment to their educational objectives.

A Catalyst for Academic Excellence

Recipients of these scholarships have consistently outperformed their non-scholarship peers, with an average GPA of 3.34 and enrollment in two additional credits per term. More than 8% of COCC's credit-seeking students benefited from a Foundation scholarship in the previous year. This figure underlines the positive impact of the scholarship program on students' academic performance.

The COCC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, actively encourages tax-deductible donations to support educational and charitable activities at the college through student aid, program funding, and capital improvement campaigns. In light of the record-breaking $2 million in scholarships, it is evident that the COCC Foundation is paving the way towards a more inclusive and financially accessible academic environment.