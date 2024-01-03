Coates International Set to List Shares, Completes Green Tech R&D; Nemaura Transitions to OTC Markets

Coates International, Ltd., a New Jersey-based corporation, declared its intention to list its shares on the stock exchange within the current year on January 3, 2024. This strategic move hints at a significant shift in the company’s financial strategy, potentially opening up new investment opportunities to the public and raising crucial capital for its production initiatives.

Completion of R&D Phase for Green Technology Products

The announcement also marked the successful conclusion of the research and development (R&D) phase for a fresh series of green technology products. The company has dedicated several years and a massive investment exceeding $40 million to the R&D efforts behind these products. George J. Coates, the President and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress and achievement. With the design phase now wrapped up, Coates International is poised to transition into the production phase for these innovative, environmentally friendly technologies.

Potential Private Offering on the Horizon

Further adding to the intrigue, the company is also considering a private offering. This move could enhance the company’s financial standing and provide additional funds for its upcoming production operations. It is an exciting time for Coates International as it embarks on the next phase of its journey, armed with innovative green technologies and a robust financial strategy.

Nemaura Medical Inc Shifts to OTC Markets

In related news, Nemaura Medical Inc. has opted to accept Nasdaq’s decision to delist its shares and transition to the OTC Markets. This decision comes due to challenges beyond the company’s control, leading to a significant drop in the share price. The shift to the OTC Markets is expected to provide operational flexibility, reduced compliance costs, and the opportunity to focus on long-term growth without the immediate pressures of maintaining a Nasdaq listing. Despite this change, the company remains committed to creating shareholder value through strategic partnerships and will strive to keep shareholders informed throughout the transition.