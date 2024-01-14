en English
Coastal Floods and Heavy Rainfall Cause Havoc in US East Coast Cities

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Heavy rains and coastal floods have swept across several cities on the US East Coast, causing significant water-related damage. The extent of the floods indicates that they are severe, affecting transportation and possibly residential and commercial areas. Overflowing rivers have resulted in the partial submersion of vehicles and the flooding of driveways.

The Wrath of the Storm

The floods are presumed to be a result of a weather event such as a storm or prolonged rainfall, which is common in coastal regions and can cause rivers to rise rapidly. Major coastal flooding was expected in some areas, with record-setting water levels noted at the Portland tide gauge. The destruction of iconic fishing shacks in Portland, Maine, and significant damage in South Portland were among the many instances of the storm’s impact.

Unprecedented Water Levels

Other coastal towns, such as Boothbay, Maine, also saw the effects of the flood. The National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood warning for vulnerable coastal communities, with almost every single U.S. state under some form of weather alert on Saturday morning. The images and descriptions of flooding in various cities and towns in Massachusetts, such as Boston, Vineyard Haven, Winthrop, Hull, Revere, Salem, Cohasset, and Duxbury, depict the widespread damage caused by the coastal flooding.

Impact on Lives and Infrastructure

The floods caused widespread disruption across the US East Coast cities, with detailed information about the flooding in New England highlighting the toll on travel and infrastructure. Narratives from affected residents and officials, as well as details on power outages and flight delays, underscore the immense impact of the event. The flooding situation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including flood warnings, high tide levels, and areas affected, show the extent of the disaster.

This situation underscores the ongoing challenges coastal cities face with flooding, which can be exacerbated by factors such as climate change and urban development. The comprehensive damage caused by these floods is a stark reminder of the power of nature and the vulnerability of our cities to such events.

United States Weather
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

United States

