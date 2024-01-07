Coast-to-Coast Winter Storms Batter United States

Unprecedented winter storms swept across both the East and West Coasts of the United States over the weekend. The Northeastern states braced for a mix of snow and freezing rain, prompting winter storm warnings and watches throughout the region. Travel conditions became hazardous due to icy roads extending as far south as North Carolina. The National Weather Service classified the weather event as a major winter storm, anticipated to last into Sunday evening, with areas of New England expecting up to a foot of snow.

East Coast in the Grip of a Winter Storm

New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepared the state for significant snowfall, particularly in the Southern Tier. The storm was predicted to track along the northeastern coastline, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Pennsylvania, the Hudson Valley, and parts of New England. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu assured that the city was prepared for the storm, which was not expected to be a substantial event for the city. Forecasters also warned of potential flooding and hazardous marine conditions alongside the snow. In a surprising turn of events, records for consecutive days with less than an inch of snow were broken in Philadelphia, New York City, and Baltimore. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont noted that the state hadn’t experienced a major storm in about two years.

West Coast Faces a Powerful Sierra Nevada Storm

As the East Coast wrestled with snow and freezing rain, a powerful storm hit the Sierra Nevada on the West Coast. Heavy snowfall led to the closure of a segment of Interstate 80 and resulted in power outages in Reno, Nevada. The California Highway Patrol reported several traffic incidents due to the storm. The system was expected to bring more mountain snow and coastal rain before moving into central and Southern California.

Another Storm on the Horizon

Even as both coasts grappled with these severe weather conditions, another storm was forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday, likely to cause rain, flooding, high winds, and coastal flooding. As these storms continue to wreak havoc, they serve as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such events.