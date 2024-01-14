Coast Guard Expands Bridge Schedule Changes in Palm Beach to Ease Peak-Hour Traffic

After months of advocacy from local citizens, the Coast Guard has responded positively to the call for changes in the schedule of bridge openings in Palm Beach. The move, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion during peak hours, will now extend to include the Royal Park Bridge and the Southern Boulevard Bridge, in addition to the already adjusted Flagler Memorial Bridge.

Peak Hour Changes to Alleviate Traffic

The problem of traffic congestion on the bridges connecting Palm Beach to West Palm Beach has been a pressing issue, one that has been aggravated by the steady population growth in the post-COVID-19 era. The primary demand was to keep the bridges closed to navigation during peak traffic times in both the morning and evening. However, the Coast Guard determined that this would not align with the necessities of navigation.

Coast Guard’s Amenable Adjustments

Despite rejecting the initial request, the Coast Guard showed flexibility in finding a solution that would meet both the needs of navigation and the local population. The result is a reduced number of bridge openings during rush hours, beginning from January 2. This compromise, though not a complete solution, is a crucial relief for those needing to cross the bridges for work or other activities.

Temporary Alterations with Hopes of Permanence

These changes, which were first implemented on a trial basis at the Flagler Memorial Bridge in August, followed by a period of public comment, have been expanded to include the Royal Park Bridge and the Southern Boulevard Bridge. The new schedule is currently set to continue until June 30. However, there’s a collective hope among the locals that these alterations will be extended and eventually become a permanent feature for all three bridges.