Coachella Valley Buzz: Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball, Art Exhibits, and LGBTQ Events Dominate This Week

The Coachella Valley is bustling with activities this week, from celebrity pickleball challenges for charity to engaging art exhibits and vibrant LGBTQ celebrations. Here's a snapshot of what's happening in this lively desert community.

Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Challenge

La Quinta Resort and Club is set to host the Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Challenge on March 4th, 2024. Celebrities like Colton Underwood and David Dobrik will join professional pickleball players, with proceeds benefiting the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project. Attendees can enjoy product samplings, giveaways, and a day of competitive fun, all for a good cause. This event, presented by Smirnoff Smash, promises an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

Art and Culture in the Desert

The Coachella Valley art scene is vibrant this week with the opening of 'The Painted Desert: A Century of Land and Light' exhibit at the College of the Desert. Visitors can explore a rich collection of works by historic and contemporary artists, reflecting the unique beauty of the desert landscape. Additionally, Palm Springs Dance Project's 7th Annual Dancin' in the Streets at VillageFest invites the community to enjoy a wide array of dance performances, showcasing local talent and diverse dance styles in a festive outdoor setting.

LGBTQ Events and Celebrations

Cathedral City is proud to host the first Pride celebration of the year in California, beginning with a free screening of "The Birdcage." The weekend continues with comedy shows, a drone display, and the much-anticipated Bed Race. Meanwhile, the queer tea dance party Stud Country introduces the Coachella Valley to a unique line dancing and two-stepping experience, celebrating LGBTQ cowboy culture with a modern twist.

From sports and art to community celebrations, the Coachella Valley offers a rich tapestry of events this week. Each activity not only provides entertainment but also strengthens community bonds and supports various charitable causes.