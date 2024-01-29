Co. Mayo Patriarch John Gavin Passes Away at 91

The rustic town of Co. Mayo, Ireland, mourns the loss of a cherished resident, John (Sean) Gavin, who departed this life at the ripe age of 91. A beloved figure, his life was a tapestry of family love, with ties extending to the United States, where many of his kin have found homes.

Life Amidst Family

John's life was enriched by the presence of an extensive family. His wife, Josie, was his confidante and companion for 68 glorious years. Their love bore fruit in the form of their children, who in turn blessed them with 39 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The loss of his parents, Patrick and Catherine, his siblings, and his son-in-law Paul Finnegan, preceded John's demise. His family, both in Ireland and the United States, now grieve his passing.

Final Goodbye

John's wake will be held at Gavin's Funeral Home in Ballyhaunis. Visiting hours are scheduled from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday. The funeral service will take place at the serene St. Joseph's Church, Aghamore. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:30 am, followed by the burial in the local cemetery.

For Those Unable to Attend

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the church provides alternative methods to be part of the final farewell. The service can be viewed via the church's webcam or can be heard on the local radio channel at 106 FM, ensuring that John's well-wishers can extend their last respects despite physical limitations.