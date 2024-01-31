Co-Managed IT Models on the Rise Among MSPs: N-able Report

The Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry is witnessing an upward trend in the adoption of co-managed IT models, according to a recent report by N-able. In their MSP Horizons report, the company provides a deep dive into the changing landscape of the sector, underlining the growing preference for a cooperative approach to IT management.

Co-Managed IT Models: A Remedy to Industry Challenges

The report emphasizes the effectiveness of co-managed IT models as a solution to the pressing issues within the MSP industry. This collaborative method involves MSPs working closely with their customers or other IT providers to manage IT environments. With this approach, MSPs are better equipped to tackle challenges such as labor shortages and customer acquisition difficulties.

In-Depth Insights from Global Channel Partners

Insights for the report were gathered from 354 channel partners spanning various regions worldwide. The data suggests that co-managed models could potentially be the key to catalyzing growth within the MSP industry. By adopting this model, MSPs can expand their service offerings and secure larger, more committed accounts. According to the report, 43 percent of respondents handle IT management independently for their customers, 20 percent operate co-managed models, 17 percent co-partner with other IT providers, and the remaining 20 percent utilize a mix of all three strategies.

The Role of Customer Acquisition and Future Strategies

Customer acquisition is identified as the primary challenge for MSPs, followed by customer budgets and talent acquisition. N-able's CEO, John Pagliuca, advises MSPs to adopt a focused approach to penetrate larger market accounts. He also underscores the importance of strategic foresight to maintain relevance in the industry.

Moreover, the report explores the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing and customer engagement. It also sheds light on other pertinent topics like mergers and acquisitions, service offerings, technological trends, and sustainability within the MSP industry. The MSP Horizons report, thus, serves not only as an indicator of current trends but also as a guide for future strategies.