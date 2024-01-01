en English
Social Issues

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live Broadcast: A Night of Laughter, Liquor, and Love

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live Broadcast: A Night of Laughter, Liquor, and Love

As the world bid farewell to 2023, CNN’s New Year’s Eve live broadcast offered a series of memorable moments that resonated with viewers and sparked spirited discussions on social media. A highlight of the event was the appearance of Anderson Cooper, a renowned CNN journalist, whose reaction to drinking a shot of alcohol live on air became an instant social media sensation.

Anderson Cooper’s Tequila Misadventure

Cooper, not typically known for his drinking prowess, was seen making a face of unmistakable disgust after taking a shot of tequila. This was his first on-air drink in two years, a decision that came in the wake of CNN lifting a previously imposed alcohol ban on hosts during the New Year’s Eve Countdown. The ban had been put in place after presenters were noted for being noticeably tipsy and making controversial statements on air.

Unconventional Entertainment: The Ghost of John Jacob Astor

Adding a touch of surreal humor to the event was an unexpected segment featuring an interview with the ‘ghost’ of John Jacob Astor, a historical figure associated with the Titanic. This unconventional segment, coupled with the sight of John Mayer in a cat cafe in Tokyo, led to Cooper erupting in uncontrollable laughter, further endearing him to the audience.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusion

Significantly, the event celebrated diversity and inclusion, with the first shot after the midnight countdown being an interracial gay kiss. This moment of celebration, along with another interracial kiss between a white girl and a black guy, has been lauded by many, while expected to evoke a variety of reactions across different audience demographics.

In what was a night of joy, spontaneity, and wholesome entertainment, the audience readily shared their excitement and amusement on social media, suggesting a hopeful and open start to the year 2024.

Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

